Watch
NewsState News

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Slain trooper will be laid to rest on Wednesday

items.[0].videoTitle
news
Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 11:08:50-04

GROESBECK, Texas — The state trooper who was shot and killed while assisting a stranded motorist last week near Mexia will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Memorial services for DPS Trooper Chad Walker will begin at 10 a.m. at Groesbeck High School football stadium.

He will then be buried at La Salle Cemetery.

We will be streaming the services here. (refresh)

Two huge flags are flying along South Padre Island Drive in honor of Walker.

The giant U.S. and Texas flags are flying in front of the TxDOT building and the old DPS headquarters on SPID near Greenwood.

The flags are part of a tribute organized in part by Barry Crane and Heavy Haul and C.C. Wrecker Service.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education