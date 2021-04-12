POLL: Do you support Texas HB 1359?

Watch
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 12:55:41-04

The idea of Texas seceding from the union is still an idea, but proposed legislation aims to turn that idea into a reality.

The president of The Texas Nationalist movement, Daniel Miller, is visiting with a local group to discuss that idea in relation to a bill.

State Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, introduced H.B. 1359, a bill that would establish a committee to explore the idea of succession.

