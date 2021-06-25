Local attorney files Temporary Restraining Order to reinstate federal unemployement benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — A Facebook group with over 30 thousand members is hoping to stop Governor Greg Abbott from opting out of federal unemployment benefits.

Local attorney David Sibley filed a temporary restraining order Thursday in Travis County District Court against Abbott. A hearing is set Friday at 4 p.m.

20210623 Application TRO (1) by Ryan Garza on Scribd

In short, the petition alleges that the Texas Workforce Commission, not the governor, has the authority to halt any additional federal unemployment benefits.

An additional $300 per week in benefits is set to expire for Texas residents on Saturday.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to a spokesperson with Abbott's office for comment.

Members of the group, Texas Unemployment Updates, started a Go Fund Me to hire Sibley. The group formed to help individuals who had been laid off or furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic navigate the unemployment application and appeal process.

This is a developing story. Follow KRIS 6 News for updates.

