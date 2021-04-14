Lawmakers and police gather at Texas capitol to oppose constitutional carry bill

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Texas law enforcement officers and officials gathered at the State Capitol in Austin Tuesday to voice concerns over House Bill 1911.

“We are here in opposition of House Bill 1911, which would provide for the unlicensed carrying of handguns across the state of Texas,” said Kevin Lawrence, Executive Director of the Texas Municipal Police Association.

“This is a bipartisan issue, this is a safety issue,” said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union. “In the state of Texas, my kids have to take a class to hunt on their own property, so, how much more important is it for someone to carry a gun in public then to take a class."

The bill would allow Texans to carry a handgun in public without a permit or training, also known as Constitutional Carry.

"So we all know Texans are some of the most proud and responsible gun owners in our nation,” said Chief Eddie Garcia of the Dallas Police Department. “And as such, they all support efforts to ensure that we keep firearms in the hands of law-abiding Texans of sound mind, with proper training and proficiency."

“This begs a simple question, at a time where violent crime is rising, and police, community relations are estranged do we really want to inject more firearms into this complex equation," said Chief Stan Stanridge of the San Marcos Police Department.

House Bill 1911 was approved in committee and now heads to the full house.

