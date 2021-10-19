H-E-B donating over 340,000 meals to Texas Food Banks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is again giving back to the community in anticipation of the holiday months.

Starting in November, H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing will donate 340,000 meals to 18 food banks and give money to 45 hunger relief organizations in Texas.

“For more than three decades, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing is a joyous celebration we look forward to each and every year, a festive occasion where we can enjoy the holidays with our neighbors,” said Winell Herron, Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “While we’re not able to celebrate in person this year, thanks to our dedicated nonprofit partners, we’re still able to touch the lives of so many across our great state and celebrate together in spirit.”

One of the food banks receiving donations is the Coastal Bend Food Bank in Corpus Christi. Here is a full list:

This year, H-E-B Feast of Sharing won't be doing their traditional in-person dinner events. But with help from H-E-B's Mobile Kitchens - families can have free meals on the go. They will be giving out H-E-B Meal Simple dinners, which will include roasted turkey, green beans, and mashed potatoes with garlic butter.

Those interested in volunteering or helping can visit https://www.feedingtexas.org/get-help/ or connect with their local food bank.

Since 1989, H-E-B Feast of Sharing's 375,000 volunteers have helped serve nearly four million meals in Texas.