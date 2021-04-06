Gov. Abbott: State agencies and state funded prohibited from requiring 'COVID-19 Passports'

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that he has issued an executive order banning Texas state agencies and local governments from requiring a "vaccine passport", which would serve as a “receipt” on a Texan’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

"Everyday, Texans are returning to normal life as more people get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But, as I've said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced," said Abbott in a release. "Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives.”

The order also prohibits vaccination receipts from organizations who receive public funds.

See Gov. Abbott’s full statements on his executive order below. To read the full executive order, click here.

Since the vaccination process began, Abbott has encouraged Texans to get vaccinated in order to return to normalcy, but has always been adamant that receiving the vaccination is always voluntary and never forced.