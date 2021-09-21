Gov. Abbott addresses border crisis in Del Rio

DEL RIO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott held a news conference on Tuesday to speak about security issues the southern border is facing.

In Del Rio, thousands of Haitian migrants are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Some reports suggest that as many as 14,000 migrants crossed the border before border agents began expelling plane-loads of migrants from the area.

NBS News is reporting as many as 20,000 additional migrants in Colombia are considering making the same trek.

"The Biden administration is doing nothing to secure our border. Because the Biden administration has been promoting and allowing open border policies it has been the state of Texas that had to step up and address this challenge and work with the local mayor, the local county judge and the local sheriff," said Abbott.

Most Haitians crossing the Rio Grande river illegally will likely face deportation to Mexico or their countries of origin.