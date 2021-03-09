Four Coastal Bend counties selected for 'Save our Seniors' COVID-19 vaccine initiative

Governor Abbott has announced that four Coastal Bend counties have been approved to participate in the second week of the 'Save our Seniors' COVID-19 vaccine initiative that originated in Corpus Christi.

Brooks, Duval, San Patricio, and Aransas counties have been selected out of the 34 total counties approved for the second week of the initiative, with 10,000 vaccines allocated for Texans over 75 and homebound seniors.

“I thank the men and women of the National Guard who are carrying out this important mission to protect seniors in need," said Abbott in a press release.

The full list of participating counties selected for the second week vaccine distribution are listed below:

Aransas, Bandera, Bowie, Brooks, Caldwell, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Dallas, Duval, Henderson, Hockley, Lampasas, Leon, Liberty, Mason, Mitchell, Presidio, Rusk, Sabine, San Patricio, Stephens, Sutton, Titus, Trinity, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson, Wood.