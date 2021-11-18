Ethics complaint filed against 'Beto' O'Rourke's campaign website

AUSTIN, Texas — Supporters of Gov. Greg Abbott's re-election campaign have filed an ethics complaint to the Texas Ethics Commission over the 'Beto' O’Rourke campaign website.

According to the organization, Texans for Greg Abbott, Beto's campaign website fails to include the required political advertising disclaimer, which is in violation of Election Code 255.001.

According to their complaint, the disclaimer was missing as of November 15, 2021. The complaint included photos of Beto's website and an email from Beto's campaign to his supporters which does include the 'Pol. Adv. Paid for by Beto for Texas' advertising disclaimer.

As of Thursday, Nov. 18, Beto O'Rourke's campaign website now includes the required political advertising disclaimer at the bottom of the website, stating 'POLITICAL AD PAID FOR BY BETO FOR TEXAS'.

