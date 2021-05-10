Data shows Texas loves moms more than any other state

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Texas, everything is bigger, including our love for our mothers.

Based on geotagged Twitter data gathered in the last week, Texas topped the list of states most likely to post positive things about mothers and what they do leading up to and on Mother's Day.

By tracking Tweets, hashtags and direct keyword phrases all about Mother's Day, a map was generated to show which states posted the most about their moms. Positive sentiments including #mothersday, #motherdaygift, #mothersday2021, #LoveMyMom, #happymothersday, "I love my mom," "mom is the best," and many more.

Over 900,000 tweets were tracked. The Southern states and Midwest are the most "mom-loving" regions, with the least interest for Mother's Day coming from the West Coast and Northeast.

The top 10 Mother's Day states are as follows:

1. Texas

2. Oklahoma

3. Tennessee

4. Indiana

5. Missouri

6. Georgia

7. Iowa

8. Hawaii

9. Minnesota

10. Ohio

The map was put together by gift and flower site forevermoments.com using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data. They have done these types of trends maps every year around holidays like Mother's Day and Valentine's Day.