An Amber Alert has been issued for one-year-old Austin baby Sailor Tucker.

Sailor is described as a white female who is 2-6, 25 lbs. with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Austin wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts in the 4700 block of White Elm Ct.

The suspect in Sailor's disappearance is currently unknown.

Anyone with information that can help Austin Police Department officials locate Sailor can call (512) 974-5250.