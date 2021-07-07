Amber alert issued for missing 2-year-old

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Kayeden Matthew Stutzman.
"Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger," says the amber alert.
Identifying features:
- white
- male
- 2 years old
- 3’00”
- 25 lbs
- blonde hair
- blue eyes
- wearing unknown clothing
Police are also looking for Erik Anthony Stutzman in connection with Kayeden's abduction.
Identifying features:
white
male
28 years old
5’08”
140 lbs
black hair
brown eyes
The suspect was last seen in San Antonio, Texas and is driving a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with a Texas license plate number of NTZ6442.
Relevant information regarding their whereabouts should be reported to the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.