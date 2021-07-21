Abbott signing bill increasing penalties for Fentanyl makers, distributors

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is doing a ceremonial signing of anti-Fentanyl legislation Wednesday.

When signed into law, Senate Bill 768 will enhance criminal penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in Texas. Punishment for manufacturing or delivering 4 to 200 grams of fentanyl has increased to ten years to life in prison, 15 years to life in prison for 200 to 400 grams, and 20 years to life for over 400 grams.

The bill will be ceremonially signed at the Crime Stoppers of Houston at 11:30 a.m..

Senator Joan Huffman and Crime Stoppers of Houston Deputy Director Nichole Christoph will join the governor, but the bill's co-author, Representative Ann Johnson, will be in Washington DC with other Texas Democrats who broke quorum to block sweeping GOP introduced voting restrictions in the Texas legislature.