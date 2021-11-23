Watch
Abbott announces $17 billion Samsung manufacturing facility coming to Texas

Lee Jin-man/AP
A logo of Samsung Electronics is seen in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Posted at 5:48 PM, Nov 23, 2021
TAYLOR, Texas — Governor Abbott announced on Tuesday afternoon that Taylor, Texas is to become the new home to a $17 billion Samsung Electronics semiconductor manufacturing facility. Taylor is slightly Northeast of Austin.

A release from the governor’s office states that the new facility will produce “advanced logic chips that will power next-generation devices for applications such as mobile, 5G, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI).”

The facility is slated to create over 2,000 high-tech jobs, a minimum of 6,500 construction jobs, and thousands of indirect jobs to the Texas economy.

"Samsung’s decision to locate its cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication plant in Taylor is the single most significant and consequential development for the local economy since the International & Great Northern Railroad laid tracks here in the 1870’s," said Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell in a release.

Samsung’s facility will be the largest foreign direct investment in Texas on record, bringing the company’s total Texas investment to more than $35 billion since 1996.

Construction will begin in early 2022 with a target of production start in the second half of 2024.

