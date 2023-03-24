TAMUCC mental health resources offered following University of Houston suicides

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi, students have access to different resources., like free food, tutoring and help with their mental health.

Junior Daniela Sandoval knows how important it is to put herself first.

“As a student it gets very stressful at times and sometimes you forget to meet your own needs. It can affect your academics and your everyday life,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval said if she needs help, she can call the University Counseling Center.

Sandoval is one of several students who told Action 10 News that they’re aware of the type of mental health services offered at the Island University.

“They advertise a lot. They have posters in the bathroom stalls and in the hallways,” Sandoval said.

This comes as good news for Theresa Sharpe, the director of the University Counseling Center.

“Especially in the case of what happened in Houston. Two students dying in a very short amount of time. It has a ripple effect on everyone who knew those students,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe said suicide prevention starts with offering the tools to recognize when someone needs help.

"We have an after hours crisis number of which students can reach 24/7, they'll be immediately connected to a trained counselor,” Sharpe said. “We have walk in hours Monday through Friday so if they're struggling or hurting, they don’t need an appointment they can just walk in and speak to a counselor."

The counseling center will survey students who visit them during this spring semester. That information will help plan for the next year, so they know students priorities when it comes to their mental health.