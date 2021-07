TAFT, Texas — Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue says it's working with multiple agencies on structure fires in the town. In a Facebook post, the department asked people to avoid the 100 block of East Elm St, among others. Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue said it's been working the fires since early Monday morning. Right now, there is no word on any injuries or how many structures were affected.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRISTV.com for updates.