Summer Earn & Learn program gives everyone an opportunity

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — People of the Coastal Bend go to Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend if they need help applying for a job. They've even gone the extra mile to give everyone a shot though the Earn & Learn program.

“I have autism," Celso Fonseca said. "I don’t ask much about it, but I know I’m high on the scale,”

Fonseca and his brother have been participants in the Earn & Learn program after their mom suggested it.

“She’s always pushed me to do work and try to get out there and try new things,” Fonseca said.

Fonseca has done all that. He was 15 years old when he first took part in the program, learning a few things from his manager and coworkers.

“He helped me move forward throughout the job rather than keeping pushed back not telling me what I’m doing," Fonseca said. "That really pushed me out of my shell to talk to my coworkers when I met them.”

That’s the goal of this initiative. Students develop the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the workforce.

This is a paid opportunity, so students will “earn while they learn.” Ian Alvelo has enjoyed his summer’s working in the Coastal Bend.

“You get to learn a lot of new skills that you probably haven’t learned. I learned team leadership,” Alvelo said.

Plus, getting paid helps reach a personal goal.

“The money is nice because it helps me pay for my books for college,” Fonseca said.

The Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend is still taking registrations until the end of June for anyone who would like to be a participant or an employer.