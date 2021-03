CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference today about a bill to prohibit social media companies from 'censoring Texans'.

According to a press release, Gov. Abbott will be joined by Senator Bryan Hughes to discuss Senate Bill 12 (SB12) which "will help prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans based on the viewpoints they express."

The press conference will be held in Tyler, beginning at noon.

You can watch a live stream of the conference here.