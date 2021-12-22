Two Amber Alerts remain active across Texas

HONDO, Texas — Two Amber Alerts remain in effect across Texas as we continue our holiday week.

The sheriff in Medina County, just west of San Antonio, announced that Jonathan Wright of North Carolina and his three kids – 11-year-old Jonathan, 9-year-old Lucas and 8-year-old Ariana – were last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown says Wright is facing child sex changes in North Carolina and they’re working to get the children to safety.

"My understanding, his kids think their dad hung the moon,” Brown said. “Well he needs to step up and let them be in a safe place while he goes and fights his own battle."

If you see any of them, you're asked to call the Medina County Sheriff's Office at 830-741-6153.

That comes as San Antonio Police are bringing in the FBI to help find 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil.

She went missing from a playground there on Monday night.

The Department of Public Safety reports that Khil was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

If you have any more information, or you see her, please call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.