Transgender youth sports bill prompts contrasting opinions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign a bill that will stop transgender students from participating in sports teams that align with their gender identity.

This law would apply to students in elementary school through collegiate level sports.

The bill was passed by the Texas Senate and is now awaiting a signature from Abbott.

Kitana Sanchez, a trans advocate with the Corpus Christi LGBT and the Coastal Bend Trans Alliance, says trans youth shouldn't have to agonize about issues like this.

"They shouldn't have to worry about that, they're kids, they're youth," Sanchez said. "They're trying to establish themselves right now, school and eventually decide where they want to go to college and their careers."

Ricardo Castillo, an employee with Lynn's Gym and a former coach, says he agrees with this proposed transgender law.

"You're gonna have trouble with litigation, Medical, UIL," Castillo said. "It's gonna change a lot of things, so it's best to leave it alone."

It's not clear when the governor is expected to sign this bill.