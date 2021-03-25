Texas lawmakers aim to stop hair-based discrimination

For decades hair has been an issue when it comes to minorities in the workplace. Lately, legislation has begun to address these issues.

Research by the Crown Coalition, which supports ending hair discrimination, found that black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the work for their hair.

The same study also found that 80% of women would change their hair from its natural state to adapt in predominantly white workplaces.

State Rep. Reynolds has introduced House Bill 38, which is more widely known as the CROWN Act, in the Texas Legislature.

The CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” is a law that bans race-based hair discrimination based on the hair texture or protective hairstyles including braids, locks, twists, or Bantu knots.

