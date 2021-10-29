Texas abortion law will be debated Monday by Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Texas abortion law will take center stage for the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.

That's when justices will hear oral arguments by the Justice Department and Texas abortion providers.

Both parties argue the ban is unconstitutional. Based on previous Supreme Court cases which stopped states from banning abortions before a fetus is capable of life.

Texas law bans abortions once a heartbeat is detected, which is before many women even know they're pregnant.

Justices will not determine if the law is unconstitutional, but will consider how it was laid out.

The law will remain in place during the legal battle.