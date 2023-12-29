Surveillance video released of two people of interest tied to Capital Murder case in San Antonio

UPDATE:

The San Antonio Police Department posted a newly released surveillance video of two persons of interest tied to the shooting deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra after their bodies were found in a parked vehicle this week.

In the video taken from a nearby location where the bodies were found, two persons of interest are seen, one driving a dark-colored pickup truck and the other driving the victim’s silver Kia Optima.

Surveillance video released in Capital Murder case in San Antonio

ORIGINAL:

A pregnant Texas teenager at the center of a CLEAR Alert and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car Tuesday in San Antonio, Texas.

Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22, were reported missing by police in Leon Valley, a few miles northwest of San Antonio last week.

Two bodies were found in a Kia Optima after a state-wide search and the couple may have been there for three or four days, San Antonio Police Chief William P. McManus said at a news conference.

"It's a very, very perplexing crime scene," Chief McManus said.

"Detectives are looking at this as a possible murder, but we're not sure. We can't say for sure what we have," Chief McManus added.

According to officials, Soto and Guerra were found in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye about three miles from Soto's apartment.

Chief McManus did not officially identify the bodies pending confirmation by the medical examiner but said they were believed to be those of the missing couple.

San Antonio Police couldn't say how the two ended up in the Medical Center apartment complex, but SAPD is now leading this investigation.

