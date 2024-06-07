Several people were arrested Thursday in connection to a human smuggling operation in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO, Tx — Deputies responded to the scene of a large human smuggling operation that involved 26 victims.

The victims were discovered inside a false compartment of a goose-neck trailer.

Multiple people fled the scene as authorities arrived; however, seven suspects have been arrested so far.

Authorities say ballistic vests and long-neck rifles were recovered from the scene.

11 victims were transported to the hospital with heat-related illnesses, scrapes, and bruises, while the remaining 19 victims were taken in for questioning.

Law enforcement is still trying to determine the difference between the suspects and victims.