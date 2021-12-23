Search intensifies for missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The search continues for missing 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil from her family in San Antonio.

She disappeared Monday night while on a playground at her family's apartment complex in San Antonio. An Amber Alert was issued soon afterwards.

There is now a reward of $75,000 from the Islamic Center of San Antonio for anyone who can provide information to bring Khil back home.

And the FBI is helping San Antonio Police with this search.as her family continues to worry about her safety.

"Their state is what you might expect of a parent whose child is missing and has been missing for some time,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

Authorities also say they don't yet know whether Lina wandered off on her own from the playground or if someone took her.