Search continues for missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The search continues for a missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl, more than two weeks after she was last seen.

Lina Sardar Kihl disappeared Dec. 20 from a playground at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the city.

Police and K-9 search teams looked throughout the area for any trace of the missing little girl.

Last night, with the help of an FBI dive team, investigators focused on an area that included a small body of water.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says his department is following up on a lead, but nothing new has surfaced.

