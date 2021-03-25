San Antonio set to open one of largest Chic-fil-A's in the state

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A popular restaurant chain will open its biggest location to date in the San Antonio area in August.

There will be a few special features incorporated there that are aimed at reducing wait times and making dining-in a bit easier.

The new Leon Springs location next to Walmart will be 5,000 square feet. It will be the second family-owned location to open from the Joshua and Kelly Cunningham family.

“It is one of the largest in Texas and the largest in the San Antonio area,” Kelly Cunningham said. “With this brand new and still very large location, we will certainly be able to serve the high volume of guests we are anticipating with the incredible care and speed that Chick-fil-A is known for.”

A total of 175 positions will be available and the hiring process will most likely begin in late June, Cunningham said.

The grand opening is slated for August 19. Construction began last week.

