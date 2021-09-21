San Antonio doctor facing two lawsuits on new abortion law

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A Texas doctor is facing two lawsuits under the state's new abortion law.

San Antonio doctor Alan Braid wrote a Washington Post op-ed piece saying he violated the six-week abortion ban.

One lawsuit was filed Monday by Oscar Stilley, a former tax attorney in Arkansas who is serving a home confinement sentence for a federal conviction on tax crimes.

Stilley says he's suing because he wants "a judge to make a ruling on" the law and get some "clarity," he said.

The second lawsuit was filed by an Illinois resident.

The new Texas abortion law grants any person the ability to bring private, civil litigation in state courts against abortion providers or anyone who breaks this law.

A legal analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law says the question is not whether Braid will win the lawsuit, saying he almost certainly will.

Experts say the question now is, "how future Senate Bill 8 lawsuits can be blocked."

