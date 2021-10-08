Watch
Report: Abortions resume in at least six Texas clinics

Some clinics across the state have resumed abortions in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling earlier this week.
Reports indicate abortions have resumed across Texas
Posted at 9:25 AM, Oct 08, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas — Some clinics across the state have resumed abortions in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling earlier this week.

Senate Bill 8 stops women from getting an abortion once a fetal heartbeat was detected.

This is as early as six weeks, before some women even realize they are pregnant.

But U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman’s ruling blocked this new state law.

The Associated Press reports that at least six clinics across the state have resumed performing abortions.

Texas officials have said they will appeal Pitman’s ruling.

