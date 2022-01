AUSTIN, Texas — Texas dog owners, here's a heads up about a new law.

Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a new bill that will now make unlawful restraint of a dog a crime in Texas.

The law bans chains or heavy weight as restraints.

It also says dogs must have shelter from inclement weather, including extreme heat and rain.

The bill, which was passed during the legislature's third special session, will take effect on Jan. 18.