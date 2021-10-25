Migrants say their constitutional rights have been violated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the Texas and Mexico border, a number of migrants are speaking out saying their constitutional rights have been violated.

Governor Greg Abbott's press office says the state of Texas is investing $3 billion in tax dollars on border security and blames the the Biden administration for "ignoring border communities."

In June, Abbott ordered the arrest of migrants on state trespassing charges if they are found illegally crossing the border. So far, Texas law enforcement has detained around 1,300 migrants.

Lawyers say many have been held in prisons without actually being charged and without legal representation.

Attorneys say, in some cases, some people have disappeared and their families couldn't find them.

"Because charges hadn't been filed against them, there was no official record in the clerk's office that they even existed," attorney Amrutha Jindal said.

In a recent legislative committee hearing the Texas Defense Commission testified 155 people were arrested and went weeks without counsel. And while Abbott announced he wants to arrest criminals, more than 1,300 men have been arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing.

The attorney whose legal aide group represents about 560 of them has testified many of them are asylum seekers.

State officials say they're now meeting regularly to make sure those arrested get counsel in a timely manner and public defenders say they will continue to look into the accusations made by migrants.

