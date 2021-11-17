Local professor analyzes upcoming Texas gubernatorial race

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former congressman and now Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will make a campaign stop in corpus christi on Thursday.

We talked with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi professor Dr. Juan Carlos Huerta on a Zoom interview to tell us more about the race.

Huerta discusses O'Rourke's unsuccessful bid against Ted Cruz for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018 and what are his chances against Abbott.

The professor also speaks about potential campaign strategy for Abbott against O'Rourke and potential Republican challenges against the incumbent.

You can watch the interview here.