Local professor analyzes upcoming Texas gubernatorial race

Texas A&amp;M-Corpus Christi professor Dr. Juan Carlos Huerta analyzes the upcoming 2022 Texas gubernatorial election.
Dr. Juan Carlos Huerta discusses the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race
Posted at 10:52 AM, Nov 17, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former congressman and now Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will make a campaign stop in corpus christi on Thursday.

We talked with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi professor Dr. Juan Carlos Huerta on a Zoom interview to tell us more about the race.

Huerta discusses O'Rourke's unsuccessful bid against Ted Cruz for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018 and what are his chances against Abbott.

The professor also speaks about potential campaign strategy for Abbott against O'Rourke and potential Republican challenges against the incumbent.

