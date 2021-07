AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has vetoed the legislature's $400 million section of the budget, leaving 2,000 Texas legislative staffers caught in the middle.

This action came after Democrats walked out of a special legislative session in May, blocking the Republican's plan to change voting practices across the state.

If nothing happens, legislative staffers will stop receiving a paycheck on Sept. 1.

There is currently a lawsuit pending before the Texas Supreme Court.