Killeen police investigating shooting at mall

KILLEEN, Texas — One person is recovering after being shot in an incident at the Killeen Mall.

Surveillance photos have been recovered on an alleged suspect Killeen police say is still on the loose.

Police were called about a disturbance at the mall around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived they found one person shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable conditions.

Officers issued a shelter in place order that continued for more than two hours.

The mall was evacuated as a result.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect in hopes it would lead to his apprehension.

The suspect is wearing a white hat, a face mask and gloves and appears to be pointing a gun in one of the images.

"But we're gonna listen to all the witnesses that were there," Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said. "We're going to take all that information, but we do know for sure that there was at least one person that that was that was shooting, and we do not have that male - that white male six feet tall with a beanie and a hoodie. He is not in custody. And we don't know where he's at."

Kimble says his force continues to investigate as they search for the suspect.

