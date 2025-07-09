H-E-B donates $5 million for Texas flood recovery efforts

KERRVILLE, Tx — Grocery chain H-E-B is stepping up to help flood victims in Central Texas with a major donation to support recovery efforts.

The Texas-based supermarket chain announced a $5 million donation to nonprofits providing aid to flood victims in the region. The donation comes from H-E-B, the H.E. Butt Foundation and the Butt family.

H-E-B has deep historical ties to Central Texas, with its very first store opening in Kerrville in 1905.

“Since 1905, our family has built a deep connection to Kerrville and the communities of the Hill Country where our company began,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B President of Shareholder Relations. “Our founder Florence Butt was known for sharing food with those in need on the banks of the Guadalupe River. Her commitment to serving others inspired H-E-B’s Spirit of Giving, which is a cornerstone of our company. Today, we are proud to continue her legacy and stand with great resolve to help our communities as they begin to recover.”

Beyond the monetary donation, the company deployed its Mobile Kitchen, which is also providing meals, volunteers, and additional support to affected areas.

Customers who wish to donate can now do so at H-E-B checkout stands when paying with a debit card. All funds collected will be distributed to nonprofits supporting victims in impacted counties. To back the effort, Favor Delivery, which committed funds to the donation campaign, is also accepting donations on its platform when customers place delivery orders.

