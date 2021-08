Gov. Abbott sending hurricane help to Louisiana

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that at the request of the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, numerous resources will be sent their way by the State of Texas.

Among the resources earmarked to Louisiana include a CH 47 Chinook helicopter, 14 crew members, 30 Type 1 fire engines and 132 firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.

Additionally, Texas A&M Task Force One is also on the ground to provide urban search and rescue capabilities.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will continue to review any additional emergency requests from the State of Louisiana to provide additional response and recovery assets that may be needed.

"The State of Texas is proud to support our neighbors in Louisiana by sending emergency resources and personnel to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida," Abbott said in a prepared statement. "We will never forget the kindness, generosity, and support offered by the people of Louisiana during Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and we are eager to support them in their own time of need. When neighbors help neighbors, America is stronger. Cecilia and I continue to pray for the people of Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida and the first responders who have answered the call to protect and serve those affected by this storm."

We remain at the peak of the 2021 Hurricane season, which won't end until Nov. 30.

Texans should be aware and ready they have taken every step to prepare now ahead of the next storm, including:

Review plans for shelter and evacuation

Sign up for local emergency alerts

Build an emergency kit

Check insurance coverage and document property (flood insurance has a 30-day waiting period after purchase)

Develop a family communication plan

You can review more hurricane preparedness tips here.