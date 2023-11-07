Favor Delivery opens search in Corpus Christi for team of order-in experts

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Favor Delivery is looking for Texas residents to form a team of "Order-In Experts" who will help find the very best dishes in their city.

Chris Flores, Chief Taco Officer for Favor Delivery was promoted to the position of Chief Tasting Officer just one year after being hired in April 2022. The company first hired a Chief Taco Officer to showcase locally owned and operated taquerias and the communities they serve across Texas.

Now, Favor will assign popular cuisines based on insights from a recent study to the "Order In Experts" to help Flores discover and share even more Texas foods and restaurants that should be highlighted.

"Order-In Experts" will receive $1,000 per assignment for ordering in 10+ dishes to taste-test and completing a short review and tasting notes form.

“It has been an honor being Favor’s Chief Taco Officer, and I cannot wait to begin my new position as Favor’s Chief Tasting Officer,” said Chris Flores, Favor’s Chief Tasting Officer.

“This expanded role will allow me to continue sharing my love of tacos and their significance in Texas culture, while discovering and sharing even more foods and restaurants that deserve to be spotlighted across our great state," said Flores.

Jess Attie for Favor



In celebration of Flores’ promotion and 10 years of Favor delivering Texas favorites for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the on-demand delivery service is also offering Texans $10 off delivery fees with the code: FAVORCTO1 [favordelivery-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com] now through Nov. 16, 2023.

“Our recent How Texas Orders In data report showed us just how many incredible cuisines and dishes there are across our state, and we look forward to finding our team of Order-In Experts to work with our Chief Tasting Officer to uncover and showcase all Texas’ favorite cuisines, as well as help Texans discover new restaurants and dishes to order in," said Keith Duncan, Favor Delivery CEO.

Texans, especially in Corpus Christi who are interested in becoming one of Favor’s Order-In Experts can visit favordelivery.com/CTO [favordelivery-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com] to learn more and submit a short form and a video on why they should be an official Order-In Expert for consideration by December 1, 2023. No previous food critic experience is required!

