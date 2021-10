CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday is the final day to register to vote for the statewide elections on Nov. 2.

Voters will weigh in on eight statewide constitutional amendments on issues such as religious freedom and taxes.

You can request the application through the mail or at Nueces County Voter Registrars’ office and local post offices..

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 22.

And early voting runs from Oct. 18 through Oct. 29.