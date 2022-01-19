Carrollton synagogue hostages reflect on their ordeal

CARROLLTON, Texas — Some members of Congregation Beth Israel are now talking about what happened during Saturday's hostage standoff in Carrollton.

There was a prayer service at a nearby church, in a call for unity, on Monday night.

Jeffrey Cohen, one of the four hostages, was there.

"It was not a lot of fun, but you know, we kept calm," Cohen said. "We tactfully and tactically prepared our exit. We had gone through the course for active shooter, and I'd recommend that for all agencies, especially for Jewish agencies. We went through that and that told us to what we need to do."

Congregation Beth Israel remains closed as an investigation continues.