Active Amber Alert for missing 14-year-old girl from North Texas

FAIRVIEW, Texas — There’s an active Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl from North Texas.

The Fairview Police Department is searching for Hayley Giandoni.

She stands 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Giandoni was list seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

She was last seen about 6 p.m. Saturday in Fairview, about 30 miles north of Dallas in Collin County.

The suspect involved with her disappearance is driving an unknown vehicle, police said.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Fairview Police Department at 972-886-4211.

