Abbott announces website to donate to Texas border wall

AUSTIN, Texas — During a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a website where anyone can donate to his border wall project.



"While securing the border is the federal government’s responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows," says borderwall.texas.gov. "Texas is responding with the most robust and comprehensive border plan the nation has ever seen."

Abbott recently appeared on the political podcast Ruthless and said he plans to use donations to fund the project.

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he “accepted the invitation” to tour Texas’ southern border with Gov. Greg Abbott on June 30.

“The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S history. It’s an unmitigated disaster zone,” Trump said in a statement.

