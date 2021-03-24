Menu

Some Texas gun stores report increase in sales to Asian Americans

Increase in violence against Asian Americans
Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 12:38 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 13:38:24-04

HOUSTON, Texas — Some Texas gun stores are reporting a rise in new buyers. And with the increase in assaults targeting Asians, some store managers report they're seeing more people looking to arm themselves.

Houston gun store manager Paul Pham says he's told family to carry a weapon leaving the house.

“Because of the fact that we are a much freer state, we have been getting a lot more Asian Americans coming in and actually buying a lot more firearms,” says Pham. “They're mostly saying because of the hate, the racism.”

In response to the increase in violence against Asian Americans, Houston police have reportedly increased patrols as a safety measure in predominantly Asian neighborhoods.

