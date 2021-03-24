Some Texas gun stores report increase in sales to Asian Americans

HOUSTON, Texas — Some Texas gun stores are reporting a rise in new buyers. And with the increase in assaults targeting Asians, some store managers report they're seeing more people looking to arm themselves.

Houston gun store manager Paul Pham says he's told family to carry a weapon leaving the house.

“Because of the fact that we are a much freer state, we have been getting a lot more Asian Americans coming in and actually buying a lot more firearms,” says Pham. “They're mostly saying because of the hate, the racism.”

In response to the increase in violence against Asian Americans, Houston police have reportedly increased patrols as a safety measure in predominantly Asian neighborhoods.

