Sinton athletic director warns of possible scam

SINTON, Texas — Sinton’s athletic director says he wants to warn the community about a possible scam involving the Pirates' baseball team.

Coach Michael Troutman posted a warning to Facebook.

Troutman says he was contacted by the school’s resource officer about a local taqueria that got a call asking for an invoice to be paid for athletic department posters. Knowing this wasn't from his program, he says he looked into it and found information on the Better Business Bureau's website for the company involved.

"It looked like a legit business, it really did, but after further research on it, it wasn’t," Troutman said."I take pride in this athletic program and it rubs me wrong when people using our athletic program to scam others."

Troutman says thankfully, the taqueria that was contacted and didn’t pay the fraudulent invoice.

"You don’t want people to get tricked into stuff like this because you know, we are all a family in the community and especially in a small town,” he said. “We have each other’s backs and we care for each other and we don’t want anything to happen."

Troutman says any legit fundraiser for the athletic department will come from him or another member of the coaching staff directly either on social media or through the mail.

