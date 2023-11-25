Recognizing Native American Heritage Month in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Native American Heritage Month is coming to a close and here's something you may not know.

The Coastal Bend has an indigenous community that includes people like Juan Soliz Garcia, a member of the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas.

"There are several tribes of Apache Indians, and you need to know what specific tribe of Apache’s you’re talking about,” Garcia said.

Garcia didn't embrace his indigenous roots until later in life.

"I found out Indian Lipan is a tribe of the Apache nations,” Garcia said.

During this month, Garcia wants people to respect the traditions and culture of the Native American people.

"Even though there were extermination policies against my ancestors we're still here,” Garcia said. “We survived mainly because our ancestors didn't allow themselves to be killed off."

Larry Running Turtle Salazar said he has experienced persecution because of his appearance. While things have come a long way, Salazar feels it could be better.

"Why should people only think about native people one month out of the whole year,” Salazar said.

To change that, Salazar spreads his message, to open up your heart. It's a message he constantly spreads as a representative of the indigenous.

"I'm in 7 different documentaries where I actually do spread this message. I've written a book called a Pipe and a Pen and I'm getting ready to launch my second book by the end of this year,” Salazar said.

There's others who are doing their part. The Indigenous People of the Coastal Bend will be hosting the 1st Annual Turtle Bay Pow Wow on Dec.2nd.

