What to do if your house has been flooded

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — So what do you do now that your home has been flooded by all this recent record rain we're experiencing in the Coastal Bend?

Our meteorologists say it’s going to continue through the weekend.

So let’s devise a plan to try and protect you, your family, and your home from flooding damage.

Will Deaton is a 37-year local insurance professional.

He's been through a dozen or so hurricanes.

And he offers this advice if you have flood damage in your home:

WHAT DO I DO NOW ?

1. Remove carpet, carpet pad, baseboards

2. Extract standing water with wet vac

3. Contact local remediation company

4. Contact your agent

The first thing Deaton recommends is to begin removing carpet, carpet liner, baseboards as soon as possible. Then, get a wet vac to begin removing as much water as possible.

Next, contact a local remediation company and then contact your insurance agent because you might be in for a surprise.

"There's no homeowner policy in Texas that covers groundwater flooding," Deaton said. "Plumbing water or a water supply line break is covered, so the main thing is get the water out of the house."

That's the same statement another insurance expert told us two months ago.

It's too late now to get flood insurance because it wouldn't take effect for 30 days, or sometime in August.

And what else?

Deaton adds mold is not covered either, so he recommends using Chlorox to remove it.

"Get everything dried out," he said. "Pull up carpet. Flooring. Remove baseboards. Run fans and your air conditioner. Try to prevent mold from growing. Mold isn't covered."

