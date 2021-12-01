PY$; Buying Gift Cards as Holiday Presents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many us either give or receive a gift card for Christmas.

But listen to this.

The Federal Trade Commission reports that since 2018, consumers reported losing approximately 8-hundred-forty-dollars individually, and nearly 250-million-dollars in gift card scams.

In today's Protecting Your Money segment, the Better Business Bureau let's us know what to watch for when we grab one off the rack at the store.

You can't miss them.

They're in those 'impulse' racks you can't miss when you're in line at a store…ready to check out.

Everything from Starbucks…to restaurants…to Best Buy…to Visa.

Gift cards.

They make quick and easy presents.

And you, the consumer, decide their value.

From $10.00 to $1000.00.

But hold on a second !

A word of caution before you pay for one.

"When purchasing any kind of gift card, the first thing that you need to do is inspect the card,"Galan advises. "Make sure all the protective stickers are in place. Sometimes it comes in that little cardboard case. You wanna make sure that hasn't been tampered with at all."

Katie Galan with the Better Business Bureau says a common scam with these cards, not only in the Coastal Bend, but across Texas, and the rest of the country, happens when some people go to the store and "they'll go pick a few. Scratch off that protective seal off the back, take the numbers, and then the cards holds no more value."

And once that happens to you, your first reaction is to take it back and get your money back, right ?

Good luck.

"It really is too bad so sad unfortunately," Galan says. "So you could take that back to the store and it's not a very high likelihood that they're gonna refund your money because they have no way of knowing whether that was actually scratched off or whether you're not being truthful and trying to bring it back."

And something else to think about.

The BBB says some cards lose their value if no activated right away.

"If you're buying some of those VISA vanilla gift cards, those kind of large, general gift cards that aren't to a specific place, those are typically the ones that are going to lose value if you don't use them."

Galan says a fee is taken out of the value of some cards each month they're inactive.

The BBB 2020 Scam Tracker data shows victims of gift card scams were over the age of 65.

The FTC reports the most-reported gift and reload card brands are eBay, Google Play, Target, iTunes, and Amazon.