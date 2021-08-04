Protecting Your Money: Waiting list for city's 'After Hour Kid Power'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We're just days away from most kids returning to school. As a parent, if you need to sign up your kiddos in the city's 'After Hour Kid Power' provided by the Corpus Christi Parks and Rec Department...well prepare to wait, or at least be prepared to be put on a waiting list.

It used to be called the 'Latch Key' program. Now it's the 'After Hour Kid Power' program for school kids between the ages of 5-13. It's currently run in 24 CCISD elementary schools and three more in Calallen ISD.

We're talking approximately 1000 kids. But, because kids are actually going back into the school buildings this school year, there's already a waiting list to enroll.

Lisa Oliver with Parks and Rec tells us her department is working closely with both school districts to accommodate the enrollment requests because there are more kids in the program this school year compared to last year due to COVID-19.

For instance, "At Jones Elementary School, the capacity is 136 students and we currently have an interest of 141 students," she told Action 10 News.

And because there's more demand, Oliver adds, they need more staff members to supervise the kids.

They have more than 50 vacancies.

"This is a great opportunity for individuals that are either retired who are looking for part-time income. For students that are also looking for a part-time job."

Interested? Enjoy working with kids? Click HERE to apply for a group leader position and HERE to apply for a Sr. group leader position.

So how much does it cost to enroll your kids in the program?

According to Oliver, in CCISD schools it's $109.00 for the first child and $94.00 for the second.

At Calallen ISD it's $99.00 for the first. $84.00 for the second.

'After Hour Kid Power' Program

-------------------------------------------

CCISD:

$109.00 1st Child

$ 94.00 2nd Child

-------------------------------------

Callalen:

$99.00 1st Child

$84.00 2nd Child

What recourse is there for parents on a waiting list?

Oliver says the program is also being run at the Joe Garza, Lindale, and Oso Rec Centers. They can take as many as 50 kids per site depending on capacity.