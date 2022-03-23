Protecting Your Money: How do you get listed on Angi's?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many of you, no doubt, are familiar with Angie's List. But did you know it's no longer called that? It's now just Angi's.

In Wednesday's protecting your money segment, we speak with them about criteria they set for contractors interested in being included on their list of recommended home repair professionals.

Mallory Micetich is Angi's Vice President of Corporate Communications, as well as a home improvement expert.

So the first question we wanted to ask her is, how does a contractor get listed on Angi's?

1. Criminal background check

2. State/local applicable licensure

3. Insured/bonded

4. Maintain a minimum rating of 3 with Angi's

First, they're going to check your business out thoroughly. Among the 4 criteria involved, you must maintain a minimum rating of three with them.

"Through our reviews, if a pro raises an issue about either a background issue or anything having to do with licensure, or just workmanship, we have a full investigation team, and they'll look into that as well," she said.

But she adds, once you're in, as long as you maintain that minimum three rating, you're in for as long as you want to be.

And being in means you can advertise your business on their site.

Just remember, you're always being monitored.

"Let's say you start going from 5's to starting to get a couple of 2's. We then reach out to the pro and go 'hey, what's going on?" she said.

Ok, so what about if you choose a contractor not on Angi's?

1. Ask for their most recent references and call them.

2. Ask to see licenses and look them up.

3. Document payment plan

Micetich offers these recommendations when choosing a contractor that's not on their list.

Let's tak about payment plans specifically:

Micetich says don't put down more than 10-maybe 20 percent up front.

"Do not trust your gut. Do not, even if you are in a pinch, do not throw caution to the wind, and say, 'you know what, I'm gonna throw caution to the wind with this.' This is not the time and place to take a risk, even though pros are in high demand," she said.

Micetich says if a contractor asks for too much up front, that's a big red flag.

She compares hiring a contractor to a relationship. Trust and communication are everything.