Protecting Your Money: Cutting Your Monthly Bills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "You look at a bill one year and it's $90 a month. And the next year it's $120 a month. The following year, it's $150 a month. There's so many that used to be check-writers, and that used to be me."

Barry Gross said about 12 years ago or so, he decided to do something about his escalating monthly bills for services like his cell phone, cable TV, and gym membership. To lower not only his bills, but do it for others as well.

He calls it Bill Cutterz, with a Z at the end.

So what do they do, and how do they do it?

"We have the phone numbers of particular service providers," he told us. "Where to call, so we're not on hold for an hour. We're going to talk to the right person that can give us a very sizable discount on your bill."

That part about not having to be on 'HOLD' seems good, and so does the sizable savings part.

For instance: "If we save you $50 a month on your bill over 12 months, that's $600. We charge you 50 percent. So, we split the savings with you."

And they'll help keep your bills down for as long as you want them to. You can pay annually, and get a 10 percent discount. Or you can pay them monthly.

But the best part, Gross adds, may be that you can do this yourself. You can make the call to your provider. It'll probably go something like this:

"Why are you making this call?" And your answer's going to be, 'to cancel service.' And the next question's going to be, "are you moving to another location?" And you say 'no.' They'll get you to the Loyalty Department or the Retention Department. Those are the people that really have the opportunity to save you a lot of money."

Here are some other tips Gross shared about what to say on that phone call you make to the provider:

1. Always be courteous to the customer service rep who answers the phone.

2. Always address his/her by her first name.

3. Once you ask them what they can do for you be silent.

You can check out Bill Cutterz just by going to their website; billcutterz.com.