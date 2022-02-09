Protecting Your Money: Cutting Cable

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Does it make sense to cut your cable service and switch to streaming services?

We found out, it comes down to personal preference. How much are you willing to pay for these new streaming services?

Katie Galan with the Better Business Bureau points out an advantage to cutting your cable TVcord, saying,"the biggest advantage is you're not locked into a contract. So you can cancel streaming services at any time."

But a trap that many fall into, according to Tim Wilcox with Consumer Reports, is subscribing to several different streaming services, and before you know it, you're paying as much as you did for cable TV.

"These services start out at about $35 a month. Now, some of them are $65 to $70 a month and they're starting to look almost like pay TV packages."

And those Thursday night NFL games we love to watch will soon be going exclusively to Amazon, although local fans will still be able to watch games in their market over-the-air.

So what's important to you? And how much are you willing to pay for it?

"It's really important that you prioritize," says Galan. "Sit down with your family. Make a list of all the shows that you watch on a regular basis. What's important to you? Is it the network news? Is it your local news stations? Is it LIVE TV shows? Certain show we watch on Friday nights?"

You can also check out this website for helpful ways to cut the cord: https://www.cnet.com/tech/home-entertainment/how-to-cut-the-cord/

As a reminder, even if you don't have cable TV, you can still see the Super Bowl this coming Sunday on our sister-station KRIS 6 by plugging an antenna into the back of your TV and turning the dial to channel 6.